ELK CITY -- I attended the September water and sewer meeting and learned that repairs to the water tower are anticipated to occur within the next few weeks. Additionally, discussions included the addition of a donation box installation at the water spigot in front of the fire department building, to defray the costs of the water provided thereto. The board is close to developing an alternative method/plan to address the other issues that IDEQ has required of the association to come into full compliance with their regulations.
Syringa will be offering flu vaccines at the Elk City Medical Clinic on Thursday, Oct. 1from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The shots may be covered by most insurances, so bring your insurance card and driver's license with you. If you don't have or do not wish to use insurance, the cost is $35.00.
Dr. Schweitzer, from St. Mary’s Hospital, is coming Sept. 10. Peg Gehring is coming Sept. 25. St. Mary’s is twice in September. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
