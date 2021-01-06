ELK CITY — Veterinarian Kim Wolfrum sent a thank you letter to Elk City. I will post the entire letter at the post office so be sure to go and read it. She said, in part, “I thank you for welcoming me into your homes to treat your pets the last six years. Due to opening the Tolo Veterinary Clinic, my visits to Elk City will no longer be monthly. I will consider a few visits during the summer. It was a pleasure to get to know all of you. I consider you all my friends!
I am opening the Tolo Veterinary Clinic, in Grangeville, at 83 Highway 95 N. It was the USDA building. I’m starting to see existing clients and new patients here at our clinic. But we are still working at finishing the details of the remodel. We are aiming to be fully open by mid-January… There will be an open house in the future.”
Spent a great day at the Red River Hot Springs with our three grandkids. It is open for the winter, and under new ownership. I will give you information on the new owners in a future column.
Community calendars are available. Be sure to pick yours up at the store.
Meetings: Elk City Area Alliance on Jan. 11.
Anniversaries: Paul and Sarah Brouwer.
Birthdays: Brandon Chaffee, Marrissa Fronk, Heather Enos, Koal Reyes, and Beverly Farmer.
