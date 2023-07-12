ELK CITY — On Independence Day, July 4, we saw beautiful fireworks in the Elk City area (see photo). You could sit on the hill overlooking the area and see them light the sky from several different directions (slightly different than the fireworks God had displayed in previous weeks, i.e., lightning and thunder).
Speaking of Independence Day, it would be good for all of us and our children to read the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. If you need a copy, of course, you can get it on the internet, or you can come and get a free booklet containing both at the Elk City Hotel Gift Shop.
This past Thursday evening at 5 p.m. at the USFS Conference room, Andrew Kimmel of Great West Engineering presented to the public the drinking water system improvements that will be included in the grant recently awarded to the Elk City Water & Sewer Association (there are also improvements in the works for the wastewater side of things covered by another grant). The water reservoir will be replaced, equipment to treat cryptosporidium will be installed, and the control system for the plant will be upgraded. The last major improvements to the water plant were implemented more than 20 years ago.
Haying in Elk City hasn’t quite started yet, but if the 6 ft.-plus grass we have around our place is any indication, it should be a good cutting. We’ve received quite a bit of precipitation through the spring that has really contributed to a variety of wildflowers, as well. That said, it looks like the area’s creeks and rivers are finally starting to come down a bit. There’s been quite a bit of water running down to Lewiston the past few months. The fish passage should have been quite productive, as well.
Syringa’s doctor schedule: Dr. Told on Aug. 3; Dr. Matthews on Sept. 7; Dr. Wilson on Oct. 5; Dr. Told on Nov. 2; Dr. Matthews on Dec. 7.
St. Mary’s doctor schedule: July 24 is Peg Gehring and Sept. 21 is Dr. Jones.
Meetings: American Legion is today, Wednesday, July 12; VFW Post & Auxiliary is Thursday, July 13; Idaho Food Bank is Monday, July 17.
Birthdays: Maddie Armstrong, Addy Lyke, Heather Siefkes, Kim Rendleman and Alix Letner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.