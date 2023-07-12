4th of July fireworks in Elk City photo

4th of July fun was had with fireworks in Elk City.

 Free Press / Jamie Edmondson

ELK CITY — On Independence Day, July 4, we saw beautiful fireworks in the Elk City area (see photo). You could sit on the hill overlooking the area and see them light the sky from several different directions (slightly different than the fireworks God had displayed in previous weeks, i.e., lightning and thunder).

Speaking of Independence Day, it would be good for all of us and our children to read the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. If you need a copy, of course, you can get it on the internet, or you can come and get a free booklet containing both at the Elk City Hotel Gift Shop.

