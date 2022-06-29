ELK CITY — The summer REACH Club program had the children visiting the Elk City Ambulance barn (see photo). Bill Munson and Teresa Enos were there to show and teach the kids about what an EMT does. Hopefully, one or more of them will be a future EMT! The children were given a ride on the ambulance, got to listen to their heartbeat, were taught about hyperthermia issues, and bleed control, among other things. Alyssa Stibal arranged the visit and came along with the kids. Teresa will also be teaching first aid to children who are taking the 4-H Survival Class.
My husband and I had the pleasure of leading a four-wheeler/side-by-side ‘caravan,’ featuring Ron and Glenda Frei and family, including children and grandchildren up to Anderson Butte Lookout. The family planned the trip as a Father’s Day gift. Ron taught school up here in the late 1950s when Gertrude Maxwell was principal. He also worked with her outfitting business and wanted to see his old stomping grounds where the hunting camp was. We were able to get within half to three quarters of a mile of the lookout when the snow got too deep. We then proceeded to trek through the snow to the lookout. Ron stated he was glad he kept walking and made it, although he thought of quitting and turning back. It was difficult trekking through the snowdrifts. One member of the family had only worn sandals, but was able to make it through, as well. The view from the lookout was magnificent as it was a beautiful, clear, sunny day! Ron recounted a couple of stories working with Gertrude and the hunting camp experiences. We had a wonderful day and a great ride. But the best part was seeing Ron and Glenda again, after so many years of not seeing them.
Remember, the Dust Devils ATV Club is having a raffle to help with maintenance at their Shearer Park location. The drawing is for a Stihl chain saw. It will take place on Sept. 3. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20. Contact Karen Crosby at 208-484-8097 for information. They will also be holding their BBQ and Ride on Saturday, July 2.
If you would like to do research on the history of Elk City or an ancestor who lived here between 1903 and 1910, we have copies of the Elk City News newspaper on microfilm and a microfilm reader. They are located in the museum at the Elk City Hotel gift shop. Come in anytime we are open. Call Jamie at 208-842-2452 for information.
Syringa Hospital schedule: July 7 - Dr. Mike Matthews; Aug. 4 - Dr. Matt Told; Sept. 1 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits are as follows: Dr. Secrest – July 26; Dr. Jones – Aug. 9; and Peg Gehring – Sept. 20. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.