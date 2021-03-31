ELK CITY — Elk City Baptist Church will be holding special Easter Services this next Sunday, April 4. The sunrise service will be at 7 a.m. followed by a breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Sunday school will be at 9:45 a.m. with worship services at 11 a.m. with communion at 11:50 a.m. Everyone is welcome to come and celebrate the resurrection of our Lord, Jesus Christ. “But he said to them [Mary Magdalene, Mary the mother of James, and Salome], “Do not be alarmed. You seek Jesus of Nazareth, who was crucified. He is risen! He is not here. See the place where they laid Him.” (Mark 16:6).
The VFW Auxiliary and the school are having an Easter Egg Hunt this Sunday, April 4, at 10 a.m.
The VFW Post is having a raffle. First prize is a Champion 3500-watt generator, second prize is a Stihl MX 291 chain saw and third prize is a $150 meat bundle from the store. Call 208-842-2876 for tickets and information.
The American Legion Auxiliary is starting up meetings again and will put on a Fish Fry for the community on April 23 at the VFW kitchen. There will be fried cod, potato salad, macaroni salad, cole slaw and baked beans. Suggested donations are $10 per person. See you all there!
Elk City Medical Clinic Schedule: Dr. Wilson, from Syringa Hospital, will be here April 1. Call 208-983-8690 for an appointment. Dr. Bruner, from St. Mary’s Hospital, is coming on April 14. Call for an appointment, 208-962-3267. St. Mary’s Clinic has the covid vaccine available and is currently giving injections to patients who qualify under the current covid guidelines. These injections are by appointment only and you can call the clinic at 208-962-3267 to get scheduled. Thank you so much.
Meetings: Water and Sewer on April 2; Elk City Volunteer Fire Dept. will meet on April 6.
Birthdays: Margaret Robinson and Sarah Brouwer.
