Elk City in March 2023 photo

Photo taken in mid-March of a snowy Elk City.

 Free Press / Jamie Edmondson

ELK CITY — The Elk City Baptist Church will be celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, April 9. There will be a Sunrise Service at 7 a.m., breakfast at 8:30 a.m., Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m., and Communion at 11:50 a.m. Everyone is invited.

Since it will be resurrection Sunday, my quote of the day comes from the Bible: “Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believes in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever lives and believeth in me shall never die…”

