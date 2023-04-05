ELK CITY — The Elk City Baptist Church will be celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, April 9. There will be a Sunrise Service at 7 a.m., breakfast at 8:30 a.m., Sunday School at 9:45 a.m., Worship Service at 11 a.m., and Communion at 11:50 a.m. Everyone is invited.
Since it will be resurrection Sunday, my quote of the day comes from the Bible: “Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believes in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever lives and believeth in me shall never die…”
There will be an Easter egg hunt at the school starting at 11 a.m.
The VFW Post 8311 and VFW Auxiliary are hosting an Easter dinner from 1-3 p.m. at the VFW building. There will be ham, scalloped potatoes, green beans, dinner rolls and dessert. If you want, you are encouraged to bring something that will complement the dinner. The bar and café are closed on Sundays.
St. Mary’s Health will send Dr. Schweitzer on April 18; Dr. Bruner on May 16; Dr. Pluskal on June 29.
Syringa’s doctor schedule is as follows: Dr. Wilson on April 6; Dr. Told on May 4; Dr. Matthews on June 1; Dr. Wilson on July 6; Dr. Told on Aug. 3; Dr. Matthews on Sept. 7; Dr. Wilson on Oct. 5; Dr. Told on Nov. 2; Dr. Matthews on Dec. 7.
Meetings: Water & Sewer meet today, Wednesday, April 5; Elk City Area Alliance on Monday, April 10.
Birthdays: Margaret Robinson, Sarah Brower and Bill Phillips.
