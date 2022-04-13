ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “Now after the Sabbath, as the first day of the week began to dawn, Mary Magdalene and the other Mary came to see the tomb. And behold, there was a great earthquake; for an angel of the Lord descended from heaven, and came and rolled back the stone from the door, and sat on it. His countenance was like lightning and his clothing as white as snow. And the guards shook for fear of him, and became like dead men. But the angel answered and said to the women, “Do not be afraid, for I know that you seek Jesus who was crucified. He is not here; for He is risen, as He said. Come, see the place where the Lord lay.” (Matthew 28:1-6)
The Elk City Baptist Church is having a celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, April 17. The Sunrise Service is at 7 a.m., breakfast at 8:30 a.m., and worship service at 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
The VFW Auxiliary is sponsoring an Easter egg hunt, up at the school, on Easter Sunday starting 11 a.m. Dinner will be served at the VFW starting at 1 p.m. They will provide ham and green beans, but the rest is potluck, so take a favorite dish or dessert.
Anyone interested in mining should attend the meeting with the Forest Service at the Supervisor’s Office in Kamiah on Friday, April 15, 1-5 p.m. It is “open to all miners, claimants or interested parties on the Forest”. They will have a call-in line or videoconferencing link so folks can participate remotely. You might want to call them to tap into the videoconference link if there is one.
Looking for a volunteer to help clean the medical clinic once a month. Contact Jamie at 208-842-2452.
Syringa Hospital schedule: May 5 - Dr. Matt Told: June 2 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; July 7 - Dr. Mike Matthews; Aug. 4 - Dr. Matt Told; Sept. 1 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits are as follows: Dr. Switzer on April 14; Peg Gehring on May 9. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: American Legion on April 13; VFW on April 14; Idaho Food Bank on April 18.
Anniversaries: Mike and Carman Chlebowski; and Dale and Marlene George.
Birthdays: Margaret Schultz, Carman Chlebowski and Brycelyne Whiteman.
