ELK CITY — The Elk City Volunteer Fire Department was first formed in 1976, but I have not been able to find information on who the original volunteers were. In 1988, the people listed on the Idaho Secretary of State annual report were Trapper and Veona Bettencourt, Don Allen, Jim Hausauer, Bob Post, Kent Gillmore and Larry Sterrett. Trent Woods is shown on the annual report form for 1989, along with Bob Post, Trapper and Veona Bettencourt, Don Allen and Kent Gilmore. Other members over the years have been George and Barbara Regas, and Dan Janoushek, Jon and Patricia Menough and Pat Doherty. Since 1991, Loren and Cocoa Anderson worked to ensure the organization continued to function, with Loren being the fire chief for many, many years.
Now we have 22 volunteer members, most of whom are trained firefighters. In fact, about half of them went to the training held in Orofino this past weekend, taking accredited courses from the Idaho Division of Career Technical Education, Fire Service Training. The courses were Fire Apparatus & Pump Maintenance, Wildland Training for Structural Firefighters, Rope Rescue Awareness, Firefighter Essentials, Shorthanded Fire Tactics, The Art of Reading Smoke, Extrication, Engineering & Rural Water Supply, Structure Arson and Traffic Control.
Over the years, funding has been through fundraisers as well as donations of equipment, such as SCBA (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus) given to the department by the Grangeville Fire Department.
Our present fire chief is Jeff Maxwell, Christopher Fischer is the captain, and Greg Coon is the chairman of the board. If you would like to join this much needed and worthy organization, contact one of them. The department receives its funding from subscriptions by property owners and donations.
Their monthly meetings are open to the public and occur the first Tuesday of the month, down at the fire hall, next to the Elk City Park, at 6 p.m. The fire hall use is donated by the Elk City Area Alliance who owns the building. For information call Greg Coon or email ElkCityVolunteerFire@hotmail.com.
We are also looking for a volunteer to help clean the medical clinic once a month. Contact Jamie at 208-842-2452.
Don’t forget that the Water & Sewer Association is looking to fill the clerk’s position. Look for postings around town as to qualifications and how to apply. Applications are due March 30. Mail them to P.O. Box 335, Elk City, Idaho 83525.
Syringa Hospital schedule for the rest of the year: April 7 – Julie Hammatt; May 5 - Dr. Matt Told: June 2 - Dr. Mike Matthews; July 7 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; Aug. 4 - Dr. Matt Told; Sept. 1 - Dr. Mike Matthews; Oct. 6 – Dr. Kelby Wilson; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Mike Matthews. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits are: Dr. Switzer on April 14; Peg Gehring on May 9. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
In the last week we have lost two longtime residents of Elk City, Donna Reincke and Sharon Olenberger. Please pray for their families.
Meetings: Sew Help Me Quilters meet March 25.
Anniversaries: Steve and Jody Brand.
Birthdays: Ryland Williams, Reed Arisumi, Odin Brunson, Brodi Arisumi, Jaylynn Montgomery, Nick Hagaman and Molly Coyne.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.