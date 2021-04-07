ELK CITY — The Easter egg hunt at the school, last Sunday, was so much fun! Watching the little ones running around trying to find eggs – some real, and some plastic with prizes in them. Some found so many their baskets were almost overflowing. The list of children hunting eggs is as follows: Brennan and Alyssa Bardsley, Maddie Armstrong, Landon Martin, Ezekiel Bailey, Zeke, Perry and Serena Ray, Olivia Salisbury and Ryland Williams, Annaleigh Cook and Dale East, Oakley and Zander Tow, Elizabeth Tow and Beverly Mizer, Shyann Lee, Stephanie Niland and Paisley Johnson.
The VFW Post is having a raffle. First prize is a Champion 3500-watt generator, second prize is a Stihl MX 291 chain saw and third prize is a $150 meat bundle from The Store. Call 208-842-2876 for tickets and information.
The American Legion Auxiliary is starting up meetings again and will put on a Fish Fry for the community on April 23, at the VFW Kitchen. There will be fried cod, potato salad, macaroni salad, coleslaw and baked beans. Suggested donations are $10 per person. See you all there!
Elk City Medical Clinic Schedule: Dr. Bruner, from St. Mary’s Hospital, is coming on April 14. Call for an appointment 208-962-3267.
Meetings: Elk City Area Alliance on April 12 at 7 p.m.
Birthdays: Serena Ray, Bill Phillips and Margaret Shultz.
