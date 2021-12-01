ELK CITY — The Elk City 4-H Club is looking for new members. Some current projects are archery, small animal, survival skills, and cooking. A new-member meeting is scheduled for Dec. 10, in the Elk City School community room at 3:30 p.m. For information call Heather Kestner, 208-484-1043.
There is a fund-raiser to support the airport, medical clinic, park, and community rest rooms, all held in trust for the community by the Elk City Area Alliance. Swags and decorated pine cones are available at the Elk City Hotel Gift Shop. Great for decorating and gifts.
Syringa Hospital schedule: Dec. 2 – Dr. Matthews; Jan. 6 – Dr. Told; Feb. 3 – Dr. Matthews; March 3 – Dr. Wilson; April 7 – Julie Hammatt. I will be reminding you all as the months go by. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits are as follows: Dec. 16 - Dr. Jessup; Jan. 20 - Dr. Wonderlich; Feb. 15 - Dr. Jones; and March 17 - Dr. Pluskal.
The REACH Club Preschool program thanks Elk City residents and businesses for their generous donation of aluminum cans. Due to COVID, two and a half years of cans had been piling up. Thanks to Raymund Cook (two loads) and Adam Geyer for transporting the cans to Pacific Recycling in Lewiston. Thanks to the many hands that help load the cans; three full trailer loads. The Preschool program is $1,041 richer! The community of Elk City is such a great supporter of REACH!
Aluminum cans and the community calendar are the only two fund-raisers for the REACH preschool. Right now, the campaign for 2022 community calendars is almost over. If you’d like a community calendar with your family’s birthdays and anniversaries listed, call Sue Phillips, 842-2359. A calendar with six listings is $8; senior citizen rate is $6, with six listings; and a normal calendar is $2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.