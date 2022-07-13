ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “No people ought to feel greater obligations to celebrate the goodness of the Great Disposer of events, and of the destiny of nations, than the people of the United States.” — James Madison, 1815
Big news! The Elk City Area Alliance was awarded a grant from the Lewis Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation to fund some needed repair on our medical clinic, in the amount of $10,000. The grant identified several areas that were needed to be worked on. They are, as follows in order of priority: repaint/replace the large sign on front of the building, repair of cabinets in the exam rooms, exterior siding repair, parking area needs additional rock and/or paving, and a perimeter fence needs repair. Thank you so much to the Foundation for the award so we can keep serving the community’s medical needs. Any of you gardeners out there, we would love it if you could help with the landscaping. Call Jamie at 208-842-2452.
My husband and I rode our 4-wheelers to see how far we could get up to Buffalo Hump. We made it to Wildhorse Lake and then took the trail to the Hump, but it was so boulder strewn, washed out in places and rough going, and had not been maintained in years that we only went in partway this trip. There was still quite a bit of snow on the Hump, so maybe we would not be able to get all the way up anyway.
Speaking of trying to get places, there have been a few people who reportedly have made it over the Magruder Corridor/Montana road from Darby to Elk City. In case you are a reader of this column and do not know the history of the events that took place up there, you can read about it in a couple of different books. One is ‘The Magruder Murder’ and the other is ‘This Bloody Deed,’ or do a search on the internet.
If you would like to do research on the history of Elk City or an ancestor who lived here between 1903 and 1910, we have copies of the Elk City News newspaper on microfilm and a microfilm reader. They are in the museum at the Elk City Hotel gift shop. Come in anytime we are open. Call Jamie at 208-842-2452 for information.
Syringa Hospital schedule: Aug. 4 - Dr. Matt Told; Sept. 1 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule visits are as follows: Dr. Secrest on July 26; Dr. Jones on Aug. 9; and Peg Gehring on Sept. 20. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: American Legion at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13; VFW Post on Thursday, July 14; Food Bank on Monday, July 18.
Birthdays: Addy Lyke, Heather Carpentier Siefkes, Kim Rendleman and Alix Letner
