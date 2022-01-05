ELK CITY — Hope your Christmas day was a blessing with family and friends.
Sad news for us. Many of you knew my dad, David Newbigging. He passed away on Dec. 29, at the age of 95. He served in WWII as a Marine. For those of you who are new to town, he and his second wife, Tiffy, (his first wife, Donna, died in 1966) bought the General Store in 1973, then the hotel a couple of years later, sold the store, and ran the hotel until 2001. Tiffy died in 2002 and he moved back to Elk City and had been living here until 2018 when health concerns prompted a move out of the area. He was living with my sister, Gay, in Missoula, at the time of his death. You can read about his remarkable life in the obituary column, like his experience with moon rocks!
We had the grandkids up the week before Christmas and took them to Red River Hot Springs on Tuesday, Dec. 21. It was a beautiful, sunny day. The pool was a warm 86 degrees, and the in-ground hot tub was 108 degrees. We pretty much had the place all to ourselves! I highly recommend experiencing it. The county did an excellent job of plowing, making for a safe trip.
Community calendars are in. They will be for sale at the Elk City General Store for $5. If you preordered, contact Sue Phillips to arrange delivery or pickup. This is a fund-raiser for the REACH Club Preschool program.
Syringa Hospital schedule: Jan. 6 – Dr. Told; Feb. 3 – Dr. Matthews; March 3 – Dr. Wilson; and April 7 – Julie Hammatt.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits are as follows: Jan. 20 - Dr. Wonderlich; Feb. 15 - Dr. Jones; and March 17 - Dr. Pluskal.
Meetings: Elk City Area Alliance on Tuesday, Jan. 11. Birthdays: Adriana Reyes-Newell, Tianna Williams, Jackie Smith, Eric Anderson and Carter Whiteman.
