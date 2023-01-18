ELK CITY — The Elk City Area Alliance would like to thank all those who purchased See’s Candy during their recent fundraiser. They raised more than $175 for the Alliance. Thank you, everyone. For those of you’re new to the area, the Alliance maintains the airport, the medical clinic, and the park where the tank is. They also have a historical committee that maintains a museum, presently located in the Elk City Hotel gift shop, as well as Gold Point Mill on Red River.
Reminder: The VFW Post 8311 Auxiliary Scholarship application deadline is no later than the 3rd Wednesday in February. Send applications to VFW Auxiliary, P.O. Box 481, Elk City, ID 83525. Applicants will be notified of the award by mid-April. For information, contact Michael Wilcox at wild8311aux@gmail.com or call 208-573-1500.
