ELK CITY — Quote of the day: “A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the majority discovers it can vote itself largesse out of the public treasury.” (Attributed to a Scotsman named Tytler, Professor of General History, University of Edinburgh)
We lost another past resident of Elk City, Mike Conboy. Please pray for the family.
The Elk City Volunteer Fire Department has received some smoke alarms to give to anyone in the community in need of one. If you are one of those, call Jeff Maxwell at 208-842-2380.
Don’t forget, the community calendars are available. You can pick one up at the Elk City General Store, the Elk City Hotel Gift shop or the school. They are $10 each, $5 for senior citizens.
Elk City Community Center Steering Committee has a new blog and Facebook page to keep everyone updated on the progress of the committee; feel free to check it out! The blog spot is as follows https://elkcitycommunitycenter.blogspot.com/ and the Facebook page is Elk City Community Center Steering Committee.
St. Mary’s Health will be sending Peg Gehring on Tuesday, March 21.
Syringa’s doctor schedule is as follows: Dr. Told on March 2; Dr. Wilson on April 6; Dr. Told on May 4; Dr. Matthews on June 1; Dr. Wilson on July 6; Dr. Told on Aug. 3; Dr. Matthews on Sept. 7; Dr. Wilson on Oct. 5; Dr. Told on Nov. 2; and Dr. Matthews on Dec. 7.
Meetings: Sew Help Me Quilters meet on Friday, Feb. 24.
Birthdays: Judy George, Cocoa Anderson, Steve Brand, Jessica Montgomery, Jill Mann, Dale East, William Stibal, Josh Mann, Pat Zickrick and Jodi Arisumi.
