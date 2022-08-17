ELK CITY — Elk City Days saw many, many people in town for the events.
The Sew Help Me Quilt Club had 78 entries, and entries in every category in the annual quilt show. Muriel and Lamar Johnson’s quilt, made by Lamar’s mom, Cocoa Anderson, a Blooming Nine Patch won Best of Show. People commented how it almost glowed.
Other results are as follows: Pieced - machine quilted: 1st – Darcy Peterson, 2nd – Muriel and Lamar Johnson, 3rd – Donna Beeler, 4th – Linda Purnell
Appliquéd - machine quilted: 1st – Donna Beeler, 2nd – Penny Baldwin, 3rd – Linda Purcell, 4th – Vickie Guthrie
Hand quilted/Heirloom: 1st – Donna Beeler, 2nd – Donna Beeler
Other Small items: 1st Debbie Laymen, 2nd Donna Beeler, 3rd Sue Phillips, 4th Donna Beeler
Wall hangings: 1st – Donna Beeler, 2nd–Donna Beeler, 3rd–Vickie Guthrie, 4th–Vickie Guthrie
First quilt: 1st– Brooklyn Beeler, 2nd– Carson Beeler, 3rd–Carol Moore
In Progress: 1st – Donna Beeler, 2nd–Carol Moore, 3rd–Susie Borowicz, 4th – Teresa Chaffee
Holiday: 1st–Linda Purnell, 2nd–Donna Beeler, 3rd–Debbie Layman, 4th–Donna Beeler
Projects made by a group: 1st – Susie Borowicz, 2nd – Linda Purcell, 3rd – Donna Beeler, 4th – Cocoa Anderson
Table runners: 1st – Carol Moore, 2nd–Nelda Horn, 3rd– Donna Beeler, 4th–Donna Beeler
Challenge (seven entries): 1st – Donna Beeler, 2nd – Nelda Horn, 3rd – Rita Repp, 4th tied – Vickie Guthrie and Linda Parnell
Sheena Geyer was the winner of the beautiful raffle quilt.
The placing for the bathtub push race were: Izzy’s Team–1st Place; Jasper’s Team–2nd Place; Izzy’s team–3rd Place (some teams went more than one time). Other teams were Stacy, Little Joe, Bubba, Geyer, Will, Mason, and Cory.
Syringa Hospital schedule: Sept. 1 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits: Peg Gehring on Sept. 20. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Anniversaries: Loren and Cocoa Anderson. Birthdays: Dakotah Lee and Lee Enos.
