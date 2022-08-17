Elk City Days 2022 kiddie parade winner photo

Pictured here is 1st place winner in the Kiddie Parade - Hi’ilani Perez. For more photos, search our website for Elk City Days 2022

 Free Press / Jamie Edmondson

ELK CITY — Elk City Days saw many, many people in town for the events.

The Sew Help Me Quilt Club had 78 entries, and entries in every category in the annual quilt show. Muriel and Lamar Johnson’s quilt, made by Lamar’s mom, Cocoa Anderson, a Blooming Nine Patch won Best of Show. People commented how it almost glowed.

