ELK CITY — The 2021 Elk City Days parade winners were: Al Humphrey, Best of Show; Thompson Logging, Best of Theme; and the McKee’s Jedi Float, Most Humorous.
The results for the 2021 Lumberjack/Logging events are as follows: Peewee rolling pin toss winner is Arlo Hake; kids’ rolling pin toss is Carson Schilling; women’s rolling pin toss is Chelsea Ross; kids’ choker setting is Kenzie Woody; men’s axe throw was Jake Chaffee; choker setting winner was Jake Chaffee; Jack & Jill crosscut saw was Sage and Alyssa Stibal; parent/child crosscut was Chris and McKenzie Woody; 4.5-5.5 power saw winner was Jake Chaffee; women’s crosscut was Becky Chaffee and Joan Gill; 5.5 & Up power saw was Jasper Thompson; men’s crosscut winners were Karl Phillips and Aaron MacMenamin; and cut, split, stack winners were John Coy, Chris Woody and Cory Loveland. Congratulations to all the winners and all those who participated in these hard events.
Meetings: Water & Sewer on Friday, Sept. 3, and Elk City Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Birthdays: Nancy Smart, John Bridger Savage, Loren Anderson and Rachel Smith.
