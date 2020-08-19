ELK CITY -- As promised, here are the winners of the 2020 Logging Competition: PeeWee Rolling Pin Toss - Ryle Chaffee; Kids Rolling Pin Toss – Carson Schilling; Womens Rolling Pin Toss – Lacey Chaffee; Kids Choker Setting - McKenzie Woody; Womens Axe Throw - Lacey Chaffee; Mens Axe Throw – Paul Tutcher; Choker Setting – Chris Woody; Jack & Jill Crosscut – Rex Ireland & Joan Gill; 3.5-4.5 Power Saw – Jake Chaffee; Parent/Child Crosscut – John Coy & Maggie Bollin; 4.5-5.5 Power Saw – Jake Chaffee; Womens Crosscut – Becky Chaffee & Joan Gill; 5.5 & UP Power Saw – Jasper Thompson; Mens Crosscut – John Coy & Jerod Layman; Wood Splitting – John Coy, Jerod Layman, & Chaz Bollin; Overall Trophy – McKenzie Woody & Chris Woody.
Congratulations. See you all next year. Thanks to the VFW Post & Auxiliary for putting this popular event on.
Anniversary: Loren & Cocoa Anderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.