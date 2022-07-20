ELK CITY — The theme for Elk City Days is “It’s an Elk City Thing.” Here is the schedule for events on Elk City Days, Aug. 12, 13 and 14:
Friday, Aug 12: Kiddies Parade, sign-up at 4:30 p.m., with the parade at 5 p.m., gather on Main St. near the post office; baseball game at 6 p.m. at the Elk City School ball field; live music at 8 p.m. at the VFW.
Saturday, Aug. 13: VFW Auxiliary Breakfast, 7-10 a.m.; Ping Pong Ball Drop at 9 a.m. at the airport; Main Parade – sign-up at 10 a.m. with the parade at 11 a.m., gather upper Main Street; melodrama during the parade, starring local Elk City Characters; Quilt Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sawdust Scramble for the kids at noon at the VFW; Greased Watermelon Obstacle Course at noon for kids and at 6:30 p.m. for adults at the VFW; 4-H Chicken Poop Bingo at 3 p.m. – get your numbers after the parade; 4-H Kids Gold Panning after the parade until 3 p.m. on Main Street; Logging Show & Competition begins with youth events at 1 p.m. in front of the ambulance shed; the Great American Bath Tub Push Race at 5 p.m. on Main Street; end the day with live music at 8 p.m. at the VFW.
Sunday, Aug. 14: Cornhole Tournament at the Elk City Park, next to the tank, with sign-up at 10 a.m.
There will be food booths and vendors, as well. Come for the fun of it! Don’t forget the raffle quilt. If you haven’t bought your tickets yet, you need to do so before Elk City Days when the drawing will take place.
You can practice up for the Cornhole Tournament by trying your aim at the VFW on Thursday, July 21, at 6 p.m. The entry fee is $5, with a payout for first and second place.
Be sure to thank all the sponsors of these events – VFW Post 8311, the Elk City Area Alliance, the American Legion Post 153, Elk Creek Station & Café, Elk City General Store; South Fork Junction Lodge, and Framing Our Community.
If you would like to do research on the history of Elk City or an ancestor who lived here between 1903 and 1910, we have copies of the Elk City News newspaper on microfilm and a microfilm reader. They are located in the museum at the Elk City Hotel gift shop. Come in anytime we are open. Call Jamie at 208-842-2452 for information.
Syringa Hospital schedule: Aug. 4 - Dr. Matt Told; Sept. 1 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits are as follows: Dr. Secrest on July 26; Dr. Jones on Aug. 9; and Peg Gehring on Sept. 20. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: VFW Auxiliary on Thursday, July 21; Sew Help Me Quilters on Tuesday, July 26.
Birthdays: Walt Smith, Joshia Montgomery, Kat Zickrick and Dehlia Reyes-Newell
