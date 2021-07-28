ELK CITY —- The melodrama for the Elk City Days parade, Aug. 14, is called The Elk City Gang! It is an old west reenactment from the late 1800s. Larry Marcum is the head of the gang. It should be a lot of fun.
Looks like the Dixie-Jumbo fire is winding down. It has been turned over to a local Nez Perce-Clearwater Forest Type 3 team. It has burned up more than 37,000 acres and at present the perimeter is 18 percent contained. As of July 25, there are 524 people on the fire. Keep the firefighters in your prayers and thank them when you see them. It is hard and dangerous work.
For those of you with a computer, you can go to the INCIWEB site for information about all the fires taking place. For the Dixie-Jumbo fire go to Dixie-Jumbo Fires (ID) Information - InciWeb the Incident Information System (nwcg.gov).
Here’s a peek of what we get to see for those of you who don’t live here (see photo).
Dr. Wilson, from Syringa, will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on Aug. 5. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment
Dr. Pluskal, from St. Mary's, will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on Aug.19. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: Elk City Volunteer Fire Department on Aug. 3; Water & Sewer on Aug. 6.
Anniversaries: Tom and Carol Moore; and Devin and Rochelle Stanathan.
Birthdays: Tabitha Stanger, Alyssa Bardsley and Mark Coyne.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.