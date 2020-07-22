ELK CITY -- Sue Phillips writes: "Things are progressing in preparation for Elk City Days with posters up around the area. Although there are concerns about COVID-19 and possible exposure to the virus, there are already so many people visiting and staying in the Elk City area, it's doubtful the exposure during Elk City Days would be worse. Our local businesses are experiencing record business levels and the town is buzzing. The Elk City Days Planning Committee voted and, by a large majority, voted to stay the course and keep planning for the celebration. The committee wants to encourage everyone to take the precautions they feel necessary and comfortable with, wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Hand washing stations will be placed, along with many porta-potties around town, and hand sanitizer will be available. Our next meeting is Monday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the VFW. Everyone is welcome and donations to help with expenses such as prizes, porta-potties, and advertisement are welcomed. There are donation collection jars around town. Get Elk City Days on your calendar; it's Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7 and 8. We're 'All in This Township Together. [The theme for this year's event].'"
From Julie Ann Olive, Dixie Idaho Community Group: It is with careful consideration that the Dixie Community Center board has voted the 2020 Dixie Days Event will be canceled. With the rising cases of COVID, the board feels this is the best decision for our community. With a lot of other events being canceled, we felt we should follow suit. We look forward to seeing you all next year!
Meetings: Sew Help Me Quilters on the 28th.
Anniversaries: Allen & Ciera Enos, Emily & Jordan Ray, and Devin & Rochelle Stranathan.
Birthdays: Joshia Montgomery.
