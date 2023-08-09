ELK CITY — We have a white fir tree above our deck, and this year it is dripping raindrops of some kind of oil, not pitch. We also have a pine squirrel, who ignores us when we are sitting out there so it can lick whatever it is. We went huckleberry picking the other day and noticed the same thing happening to other white fir trees. Anyone got any idea what is going on?
Quite a cool-down over the weekend from the past month. Plenty of dark clouds and some rain and thunder, but, generally, not a lot of precipitation. Would have been nice to get some of the wet stuff, but hopefully firefighters were able to catch a break and make some headway on the Elkhorn Fire. Fire camp ICP is out at Mullins Ranch (Red River Ranch).
Elk City Days are just two days away. Hopefully, you saw the schedule in last week’s Elk City column. Updates: The Idaho Potato Truck is coming for Elk City Days.
Lots of folks coming through town, either coming or going to ride the Magruder Corridor, AKA the Montana Road, the Darby Road, or the Southern Nez Perce Trail! And yes, we now have gas and diesel in town.
There was a scheduling change where the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation ATV Trailcat and Trail Crew team were not here as originally planned. They are coming Aug. 9-16. Again, they could use help to ferry rigs and toss alders/witches’ fingers while they cut. They will work on five-mile pond trails that lead to Summit Flat, Silver Creek, Porter and another if there is time. Contact Karen Crosby for information.
Reminder about the work on the bridge over Crooked River Road at Gnome starting Aug. 8-10, 8 a.m. to noon. It could possibly take place on Aug. 14, as well. Plan your trips in and out of Orogrande accordingly. Contact Ron or Cheryl Norland at 208-842-2450 for information on this project.
Syringa’s doctor schedule: Dr. Matthews on Sept. 7; Dr. Wilson on Oct. 5; Dr. Told on Nov. 2; Dr. Matthews on Dec. 7.
St. Mary’s doctor schedule: Peg Gehring for Thursday, Aug. 17; Sept. 21 for Dr. Jones.
Meetings: American Legion meets today, Wednesday, Aug. 9; VFW Post and Auxiliary meet Thursday, Aug. 10; Elk City Area Alliance meets Monday, Aug. 14; Idaho Food Bank also is Aug. 14.
Birthdays: Lance Horrocks and Marta Reyes
