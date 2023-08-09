Dixie Days fishing derby 2023 photo

Participants in the annual Dixie Days fishing derby.

 Free Press / Jamie Edmondson

ELK CITY — We have a white fir tree above our deck, and this year it is dripping raindrops of some kind of oil, not pitch. We also have a pine squirrel, who ignores us when we are sitting out there so it can lick whatever it is. We went huckleberry picking the other day and noticed the same thing happening to other white fir trees. Anyone got any idea what is going on?

Quite a cool-down over the weekend from the past month. Plenty of dark clouds and some rain and thunder, but, generally, not a lot of precipitation. Would have been nice to get some of the wet stuff, but hopefully firefighters were able to catch a break and make some headway on the Elkhorn Fire. Fire camp ICP is out at Mullins Ranch (Red River Ranch).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.