ELK CITY -- Another great volunteer in our community is Sue Phillips. She has been a continual resource for the school and children of Elk City. The volunteer work she has been involved in are: classroom assistant, tutoring and reading with students since 1974; holding offices in the PTO, leading programs such as the Community Calendar from 1985-1995; served on the REACH Club Board of Directors since 2000; served as the librarian for the community since 2005 to the present as well as for the students since 2018; held story time for the community children since 2018; and served on the Board of Directors for the “Friends of the Elk City Library” since 2005. I'm sure the kids in the community have great memories of Sue and the fun they had at the library. Thanks Sue, from all of us!
Elk City Days, this weekend. Enjoy but stay safe from the virus and other dangers.
Dr. Danny Griffis, MD, will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on Aug. 6. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
Dr. Secrest from St. Mary's Hospital is coming Aug. 19. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Birthdays: Gabe Sherrer and Lance Horrocks.
