ELK CITY — The VFW 8311 Auxiliary will be serving their “all you can eat” breakfast of pancakes, sausage and eggs in the VFW kitchen on Saturday, Aug. 14 for Elk City Days, 7 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Everyone welcome. These ladies make fantastic food so don’t miss out!
You can see the schedule for all of Elk City Days events posted around town. If you are coming from out of town, here’s the schedule:
On Friday, Aug. 13, the Kiddies Parade is at 5 p.m., must sign up at 4:30 p.m., by the post office). Community baseball game is at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 14, Ping Pong Ball Drop at the airport at 9 a.m. Parade sign-up is at 10 a.m. with the parade at 11 a.m. The Sawdust Scramble is at noon, right after the parade at the VFW. Chicken Poop Bingo is at 4 p.m., in front of the community hall building. Kids’ Gold Panning is after the parade until 4 p.m., in front of the community hall. The Logging Show and competition begins with youth events at 1 p.m., in front of the ambulance shed; and to wrap the day up, live music starting at 4 p.m. at the Junction Lodge. On Sunday, Aug. 15, the Corn Hole Tournament sign-up is at the Elk City Memorial Park at 9:30 a.m.
Katie Shaw, a student at the University of Idaho in the College of Natural Resources, is conducting a study about residents’ opinions on grizzly bears and their management in the western Bitterroots. She will be conducting meetings in Elk City on Wednesday, Aug. 11, and Wednesday, Aug. 18, both at 6 p.m. at the Elk City School. If you can attend, either call or text her at 208-494-2507 or email kaitlyns@uidaho.edu. The meetings will be about two hours and refreshments will be provided.
Dr. Pluskal, from St. Mary’s, will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on Aug. 19. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: American Legion on Wednesday, Aug. 11; VFW Post & Auxiliary on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Birthdays: Marta Reyes.
