VFW Post #8311 recognized Flag Day June 14, with a very patriotic and moving flag disposal ceremony. Community members were invited to drop their worn and torn flags at the VFW and there were many flags that had reached the point of retirement.
Sue Phillips writes, "Barring another state shutdown due to COVID-19, Elk City Days will happen this summer. The second weekend of August, Friday the seventh and Saturday the eighth will be a weekend of fun in Elk City featuring traditional events including the Kiddies Parade, the main parade, VFW logging events and sawdust scramble, VFW Auxiliary breakfast, and Sew Help Me Quilter's quilt show; and other activities are planned. Stay tuned for updates and mark the date on your calendar. Come to the mountains to enjoy the celebration!"
Syringa will be sending a doctor up on July 2nd. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s will be sending Dr. Justin Jones to Elk City on Monday, July 20 to see patients. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: Sew Help Me Quilters on the 30th.
Anniversaries: Greg & Kathy Coon
Birthdays: Dale George and Logan Mann
