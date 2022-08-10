ELK CITY — Elk City lost a longtime resident this past week. Paul Selman passed away on July 27, 2022. There was a memorial service held last Thursday but it was planned on short notice, so it was not able to get in the paper. He was born on Sept. 16, 1938, in San Marcos, Texas. Paul served in the U.S. Army as an aircraft mechanic. He lived here in Elk City for 40 years. He was a forklift operator at the sawmill here for many years. Please pray for comfort for his family.

Dixie Days was last weekend and, of course, everyone had a good time. There was the Fishing Derby, Sand Box Money Dig, Silent Auction, and more. Sidney Wilson was the first-place winner in her division. See more photos on the Dixie Idaho Community Facebook page. Go there and enjoy! Thanks, Trish McDonald for sharing the photos.

Sand Box Money Dig photo

Kids hunt for treasure in the Sand Box Money Dig.
Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments