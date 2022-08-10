ELK CITY — Elk City lost a longtime resident this past week. Paul Selman passed away on July 27, 2022. There was a memorial service held last Thursday but it was planned on short notice, so it was not able to get in the paper. He was born on Sept. 16, 1938, in San Marcos, Texas. Paul served in the U.S. Army as an aircraft mechanic. He lived here in Elk City for 40 years. He was a forklift operator at the sawmill here for many years. Please pray for comfort for his family.
Dixie Days was last weekend and, of course, everyone had a good time. There was the Fishing Derby, Sand Box Money Dig, Silent Auction, and more. Sidney Wilson was the first-place winner in her division. See more photos on the Dixie Idaho Community Facebook page. Go there and enjoy! Thanks, Trish McDonald for sharing the photos.
Reminder: Elk City Days is this weekend, Aug. 12, 13 and 14.
Friday, Aug 12: Kiddies Parade, sign up at 4:30 p.m., the parade begins at 5 p.m., gather on Main St. near Post Office; baseball game is at 6 p.m. at the Elk City School ball field; live music begins at 8 p.m. at the VFW.
Saturday, Aug. 13: VFW Auxiliary Breakfast is from 7-10 a.m.; Ping Pong Ball Drop at 9 a.m. at the Airport; Main Parade – sign up at 10 a.m. with the parade at 11 a.m., gather on upper Main Street; Melodrama during the parade starring local Elk City Characters; Quilt Show, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sawdust Scramble for the kids is at noon at the VFW; Greased Watermelon Obstacle Course is at noon for the kids and at 6:30 p.m. for the adults, both at the VFW; 4-H Chicken Poop Bingo at 3 p.m. – get your numbers after the parade; 4-H Kids Gold Panning after the parade until 3 p.m. on Main Street; Logging Show & Competition begins with youth events a 1 p.m. in front of the ambulance shed; the Great American Bath Tub Push Race at 5 p.m. on Main Street; live music at 8 p.m. at the VFW.
Sunday, Aug. 14: Cornhole Tournament at the Elk City Park, next to the tank, with sign-up at 10 a.m.
This week is your last chance to get tickets for the raffle quilt.
The next VFW fish fry will be on Aug. 27 and Sept. 24.
If you would like to do research on the history of Elk City or an ancestor who lived here between 1903 and 1910, we have copies of the Elk City News newspaper on microfilm and a microfilm reader. They are in the museum at the Elk City Hotel gift shop. Come in anytime we are open. Call Jamie at 208-842-2452 for information.
Syringa Hospital schedule: Sept. 1 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits: Peg Gehring on Sept. 20. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: American Legion on Wednesday, Aug. 10; VFW Post on Thursday, Aug. 11; Food Bank on Monday, Aug. 15.
