ELK CITY -- For all of you newcomers in town, and for those of you who are interested in history and the Elk City Wagon Road, there will be a “Dessert at the Museum” event Saturday, May 30, from 1-4 p.m., put on by the Friends of the Elk City Wagon Road organization. The museum is located in the Clearwater Grange in Clearwater. All are welcome.
Speaking of museums, in case you haven't heard, there is a museum in the Elk City Hotel where you can view hundreds of historic photos dating from 1898 to the 1960s. On display are a limited number of artifacts from the early days, including Chinese slippers, gold mining memorabilia including tools from the Buffalo Hump country, a phone from the original telephone office when the phone lines came in, old post office collection, and much more. There is a working scale model of a gold stamp mill as well.
May is Military Appreciation Month. It was set aside in 1999.
Birthdays: Nancy Phillips
