ELK CITY — Elk City is blessed with numerous “unsung” volunteers that freely work hard, quietly and without thanks or recognition, to serve our community in many ways. We all should be very thankful for their heart-felt love for our town-folks and visitors.
Thought I would start introducing you to some of them:
Teresa Enos, in the summer, and Bill Munson, in the winter, currently clean the Elk City Medical Clinic after the hospitals come up. (That’s when they aren’t running on the Elk City Ambulance as EMTs). For years, before Teresa or Bill, Bob and Jackie Mackie performed this service. 25 years after the clinic was built with donated materials from former sawmill owners, Dick Bennett and Steele Reese, and constructed entirely of donated labor from innumerable community folks, the giving continues. The water and sewer are donated by the Elk City Water & Sewer Association; the snow is freely plowed by Arnie Fisher and others. Even hospitals Syringa and St. Mary’s, and their staff, provide their care as an outreach, not because it pencils out. And somehow the ECAA keeps the doors open without a single grant or tax dollar.
The public restrooms at the Elk City Community Park are currently cleaned by Carmen Stricklin. She follows in the footsteps of Joe King, Donna Anderson and Teresa Enos, to name a few. The supplies for the bathroom, paper towels and tissue, etc. are donated by two of the businesses in town – Elk Creek Station and Elk City Hotel. Again, water and sewer freely provided by the ECW&SA, and the Elk City Area Alliance keeps the lights and heat on by donations. When so many give so much to make life a little better for everyone else, it makes it hard to comprehend how a single, thoughtless person can steal the toilet paper or break stuff. Whoever you are, stop it.
If you see one of these “secret heroes” around town, give them a thank you shout out.
More local “secret” hero volunteers will be disclosed in the coming weeks. And because many of these volunteers are secret to me, if you know some, pass along their story to me, 208-842-2704.
Don’t forget the tree decorating and lighting celebration at the Elk City Community Park on Saturday, Dec. 5. The decorating starts at 3 p.m. with the tree lighting scheduled for 5 p.m. Hot chocolate, treats and music will be featured. Maybe even a surprise visitor will drop in – Santa? Donations of ornaments, lights, etc., for the tree would be appreciated. Drop them off at the VFW, or Lisa and Max’s house, next to the Fire Station.
REACH Club sponsors the Elk City Community Calendar project, and it is starting a two-week sign-up time. This is the community’s birthday calendar and a chance to get your birthdays or meetings listed on our 2021 calendar. Call Sue Phillips, 208-842-2359. Funds go to support REACH Club activities for the community’s preschool program.
Meetings: Water & Sewer on Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.
Birthdays: Damian Hagaman and Shanna Blair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.