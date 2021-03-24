ELK CITY — For those of you who know my dad, David Newbigging, he just turned 95! He has said, for as long as I remember, that he wants to live longer than his grandmother, who lived to be 103. Suppose he’ll make it? For those of you who don’t know him, he came to Elk City in 1972, when he and his wife, Tiffy, bought the General Store. A couple of years later, they bought the hotel and sold the store, so he has been a fixture around town for close to 50 years. He moved away in 2018. He’s a lifetime member of the VFW and American Legion, having served as a marine in the Pacific during WWII.
The calendar says spring, warm weather and blue skies the past few weeks. Bluebird and bald eagle sightings around town, pairs of geese and gaggles of fishermen downriver all attest to it. So why is it snowing again? It’s Elk City. Someone said they counted 60 geese in the meadow by the straight stretch coming into Elk City!
We went to Red River Hot Springs for the second time this winter. What an enjoyable diversion on one of those 50 degrees days we had last week. The new owners are making a concerted effort to make it an inviting experience. Pool water temperatures have been in the upper 80’s both times and the three hot tubs are all well-tended to and deliver a “hot” water soak. Things are clean and they are serving food. Be prepared for an adventurous drive from the ranger station, with break-up conditions starting to kick in.
Free U.S. Constitution booklets and Holy Bibles are available at the Elk City Hotel and Gift Shop. With the political and cultural change agents actively trying to subvert our country, it’s important to stay connected and grounded in the principles and truths upon which our great nation was established and has been blessed by God to secure our freedoms. Come in and get yours and keep your head in the game.
The Elk City Volunteer Fire Department is seeking new members. Call Chief Jeff Maxwell if you are interested at 208-842-2380.
Elk City Medical Clinic schedule: Dr. Wilson, from Syringa Hospital, will be here April 1, call 208-983-8690 for an appointment. Dr. Bruner, from St. Mary’s Hospital, is coming on April 14, call for an appointment at 208-962-3267. St. Mary’s Clinic has the covid vaccine available and is currently giving injections to patients who qualify. Call 208-962-3267.
Meetings: Sew Help Me quilters on March 30.
Anniversary: Steve and Judy Brand.
Birthdays: Ryland Williams, Reed Arisumi, Odin Brunson, Jaylynn Montgomery, Nick Hagaman, Devin Stranathan, Molly Coyne and Scott Williams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.