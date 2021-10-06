Elk City web cam photo

I was fortunate enough to look at the web cam and see the rainbow that was caught on Sept. 28. It’s faint but there, in front of Anderson Butte.

 Contributed photo / ITD Elk City web cam

ELK CITY — For those of you who are away from home and want to look in on Elk City, anytime, day or night, all you have to do is go to the web cam.

If you want to see the road conditions as you come into Elk City, look at the web cam. If you are curious as to what this small mountain community looks like, peak in on the web cam. Check it out at https://511.idaho.gov/@-115.6969,45.59451,7?show=cameras#camera/5/108719606.

The VFW Post & Auxiliary will have their annual Wild Game Feed on Oct. 15 from 4-7 p.m. They will have a band from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Anniversaries: Sage an Alyssa Stibal, Steve and Ida Stoneking, and Scott and Carly Williams.

