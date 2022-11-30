Elk City News standing

ELK CITY – Quote of the week: “In suits at common law, where the value in controversy shall exceed twenty dollars, the right of trial by jury shall be preserved, and no fact tried by a jury, shall be otherwise reexamined in any court of the United States, than according to the rules of the common law.” (Seventh Amendment to the Constitution for the United States of America)

Starting Thursday, Dec. 1, the VFW kitchen will open as a full-service restaurant. Elk Creek Station’s restaurant is open again, but still has no gas available.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments