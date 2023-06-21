ELK CITY - This cool, wet spring just doesn’t seem to want to give up. It was 34 degrees this morning. It’s already challenging enough for the gardeners among us to avoid the normal killer freeze that often happens sometime during the summer, but when it tries to in late June also, it just isn’t playing fair.
Received word a few days back that Orogrande’s “favorite son,” Bob McGuire suddenly passed away this past week. Don’t know what the details are, but it seems it was unexpected. Certainly, folks up the Orogrande way are grieving, but we too have also lost a friend of great character and decency. His intermittent visits to Elk City were always with a warm, bright smile and encouraging words, and he was always a positive and refreshing representative of that community and all of us who call our mountain paradise home. He will be sorely missed.
Also, we lost another longtime member of our community, Carolyn Bryant. Please pray for these two families as they grieve.
I also just heard the word on Saturday, that our American Hill Lake (commonly referred to as Poison Lake or Arsenic Lake) over the hill past the end of upper Main Street as you drop down to cross the American River over the Motherlode Road, suddenly drained itself. That thing has always been there since I first saw it in 1975, not ever seeming to change its water level. But lo and behold, something happened that seems unexplainable. Similar to many other water bodies around the west that seem to be drying up and exposing “secrets” hidden by their blanket of water, no bodies or boats were exposed yesterday when I checked it out. What was now visible and curious was what looked like a mine portal, the top half of it open and the lake level now only inches below where it seemed it poured itself into it. I couldn’t see any signs of an above-ground washout having occurred. It looks just like someone pulled a drain plug out and it swallowed 6-10 ft. of water level.
Another phenomenon that happened as we were driving to the hot springs to spend time with family on Red River Road, a coyote ran full speed across the road in front of us being chased by a doe that was running fast after it! She must have been protecting her baby, which we didn’t see. Wish I was fast with my camera!
Elk Creek Station has added more pictures to the photo wall. If you have any photos of Elk City or the station from the past to send them. Danielle said, “It seems with everything going digital that there aren’t very many recent photos, and this is a tradition I don’t want to die. All the photo albums are falling apart and must be redone because I do not want to lose the history."
Remember the Road Rally takes place on Saturday, June 24. Start time is 11 a.m., at the Elk City Park, aka, Veterans Memorial Park with the tank. The teams will compete in challenging puzzle-solving abilities and a scavenger hunt to collect along the way. Registration starts at 10:45 a.m., $5 per person. There will be a potluck at the end. Bring a side or dessert. Hot dogs and hamburgers provided. Call Lisa at 208-859-7471.
For those of you who want to go over the Magruder Corridor, the Forest Service has been up there cutting up our downed trees. Call 208-842-2245.
St. Mary’s Health will be sending Dr. Pluskal on June 29.
Syringa’s doctor schedule: Dr. Told on Aug. 3; Dr. Matthews on Sept. 7; Dr. Wilson on Oct. 5; Dr. Told on Nov. 2; Dr. Matthews on Dec. 7.
Meetings: Sew Help Me quilters meet Tuesday, June 27.
Anniversaries: Pat and Kat Zickrick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.