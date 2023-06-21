Elk City News standing

ELK CITY - This cool, wet spring just doesn’t seem to want to give up. It was 34 degrees this morning. It’s already challenging enough for the gardeners among us to avoid the normal killer freeze that often happens sometime during the summer, but when it tries to in late June also, it just isn’t playing fair.

Received word a few days back that Orogrande’s “favorite son,” Bob McGuire suddenly passed away this past week. Don’t know what the details are, but it seems it was unexpected. Certainly, folks up the Orogrande way are grieving, but we too have also lost a friend of great character and decency. His intermittent visits to Elk City were always with a warm, bright smile and encouraging words, and he was always a positive and refreshing representative of that community and all of us who call our mountain paradise home. He will be sorely missed.

