ELK CITY — Don’t forget, on Saturday, Feb 12, the VFW Post 8311 will be hosting the Valentine Day dinner. It will be served between 5-7 p.m. The dinner fare will be steak, vegetables, salad and dessert. A donation of $15 would be appreciated. Sign-up sheets are at the businesses in town.
Information about the Elk City Park is next on the list for your enjoyment. Washington Water Power (AKA Avista, today) donated the land where the park is and continues to donate the outlet and electricity for the lights at Christmas. The tank in the park was a joint effort, with Dave Cooper and the Elk City Area Alliance. Several volunteers helped lay the cement on which the tank sits. Dave Cooper also donated the American flag and the other flags representing all the branches of the service, along with the flagpoles. The VFW Post and Auxiliary decorate the tree at Christmas time as well as setting up the crèche scene. The picnic tables were donated by John Stoneking. The park is maintained by volunteers, such as Bob Mackie (when he lived here), John Stoneking, Bob and Debbie Taylor and Greg Coon. Future plans call for playground equipment and picnicking/barbeque facilities.
The Elk City elk herd seems to be doing better. They made a trek across the Elk Creek meadow from the hill. My husband counted 65-70 of them as they walked single file across the meadow. They still haven’t reached their traditional numbers of 120-130 since the introduction of the Canadian gray wolves.
Syringa Hospital schedule: Feb. 3 – Dr. Matthews; March 3 – Dr. Wilson; and April 7 – Julie Hammatt. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits: Feb. 15 - Dr. Jones; and March 17 - Dr. Pluskal. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: The Elk City Water & Sewer annual meeting has been postponed until March 4.
Birthdays: Emeric Bailey, Athena Zanin and Heather Kestner.
