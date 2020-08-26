ELK CITY -- If you live in the Elk City area, you are aware of the Shissler Fire and other incidents in our area. But for those of you who read this article from other areas, thought I would give you an update. As of Saturday, Aug. 22, it was up to almost 2,000 acres. It is located southeast of the town, and 2 miles south of Red River Hot Springs. Some aerial photos I have seen in the recent past, show the forest health in very poor condition – just ripe for catastrophic events. This one was caused by lightening. You can go to https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/photographs/7014/ to see photos of the fire.
Anniversaries: David and Andrea Bardsley
Happy 75th birthday, Bob Schobers!
Birthdays: Jody Brand, Greg Coon, and Bob Parker
