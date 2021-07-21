ELK CITY — Elk City Days will be Aug. 13, 14 and 15. The schedule is out, and the following events are planned. Friday, Aug. 13 – Kiddies Parade at 5 p.m. (sign up at 4:30 p.m. by the post office); Community baseball game at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 – VFW Auxiliary Breakfast from 7-10 a.m. at the VFW hall; Ping Pong Ball Drop at the airport at 9 a.m.; parade sign-up at 10 a.m. with the parade at 11 a.m.; the Sawdust Scramble is noon, right after the parade at the VFW; Chicken Poop bingo at 4 p.m. in front of the community hall building. Kids Gold Panning after the parade until 4 p.m., in front of the community hall; Logging Show and competition begins with youth events at 1 p.m., in front of the ambulance shed; and to wrap it up, live music, starting at 4 p.m. at Junction Lodge. Sunday, Aug. 15 – Corn Hole Tournament sign-up is at the Elk City Memorial Park at 9:30 a.m.
Of course, there will be food booths, vendors and other activities throughout the days. A lot of planning and work goes into these events, so thank those you know who helped. Sponsors are the Elk City Area Alliance, the VFW, Elk Creek Station & Cafe, Elk City General Store and South Fork Junction Lodge.
Be sure to check out the closed trails order by the Forest Service that are in active fire areas. There’s one at the post office bulletin board or check at the Forest Service Ranger Station. Keep the firefighters in your prayers. It is very hard and dangerous work.
Dr. Wilson, from Syringa, will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on Aug. 5. Call 208-983-8590. Dr. Pluskal, from St. Marys, will be at the clinic on Aug. 19. Call 208-962-3267.
Reminder: American Legion Fish Fry is July 24. Suggested donation is $10 per person for a meal of deep-fried cod, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans and a dessert.
Meetings: American Legion on Wednesday, July 21; and Sew Help Me Quilters on Monday, July 26 at 5:30 p.m., at the school.
Birthdays: Dahlia Reyes-Newell.
