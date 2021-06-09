ELK CITY — Camas blossoms and serviceberries are in bloom all around the Elk City area.
June 14 is Flag Day. On June 14, 1777, the Second Continental Congress took a break from writing the Articles of Confederation and passed a resolution stating that “the flag of the United States be 13 stripes, alternate red and white,” and that “the union be 13 stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.”
100 years later, in 1916, President Woodrow Wilson marked the anniversary of that decree by officially establishing June 14 as Flag Day. As you celebrate the anniversary of the Stars and Stripes, check out https://www.history.com/news/what-is-flag-day.
Don’t forget, the American Legion Post and Auxiliary are putting on a Fish Fry June through October. The first one is June 26 at the VFW hall. They will feature deep fried cod, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans and dessert for a $10 donation.
Doctors from St. Mary’s will be coming to the Elk City Medical Clinic. Dr. Schweitzer on June 24 and Dr. Jones on July 19. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: Elk City Area Alliance on June 14.
Anniversaries: Lee and Heather Enos; and Karl and Nancy Phillips.
Birthdays: Nolene Banks, Elizabeth Tow, Justin Anderson, Jessica Jo Perry, Kaidin Slover, Cora Hampton and Zack Mann.
From George Washington to Officers of the Army, on March 15, 1783, “Gentlemen, if the freedom of speech is taken away, then dumb and silent we may be led, like sheep to the slaughter”.
