Memorial Day Ceremony held in Elk City

Memorial Day Ceremony held in Elk City.

 Free Press / Jamie Edmondson

ELK CITY — The traditional Memorial Day Ceremony was, as always, a moving presentation with the placing of the wreath, the prayer, the color guard and the honor gun salute. (See photo)

The American Legion Post and Auxiliary are putting on a Fish Fry, June through October. Be sure to put it on your calendar. The first one is June 26, at the VFW hall. They will feature deep fried cod, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans and desert for a $10 donation.

A doctor from Syringa will be at the clinic on Thursday, June 3. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.

Next celebration is July 4th.

Meetings: Elk City Water and Sewer on Friday, June 4.

Anniversaries: Earl and Janette Johnson; Brandon and Teresa Chaffee; Gabe and Rebekah McManus; and John and Teresa Enos.

Birthdays: Debbie Layman, Gary Carpentier and Katie Cox.

