ELK CITY — The traditional Memorial Day Ceremony was, as always, a moving presentation with the placing of the wreath, the prayer, the color guard and the honor gun salute. (See photo)
The American Legion Post and Auxiliary are putting on a Fish Fry, June through October. Be sure to put it on your calendar. The first one is June 26, at the VFW hall. They will feature deep fried cod, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans and desert for a $10 donation.
A doctor from Syringa will be at the clinic on Thursday, June 3. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
Next celebration is July 4th.
Meetings: Elk City Water and Sewer on Friday, June 4.
Anniversaries: Earl and Janette Johnson; Brandon and Teresa Chaffee; Gabe and Rebekah McManus; and John and Teresa Enos.
Birthdays: Debbie Layman, Gary Carpentier and Katie Cox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.