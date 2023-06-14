The Elk City 4-H Club Archery program 2023 photo

The Elk City 4-H Club Archery program was recently presented a donation from the American Legion Post 153. Pictured are William Stibal, Adam Geyer, Tristan Geyer, Annaleigh Cook, Sheena Geyer, Logan Geyer and Rodney Velarde.

 Contributed photo

ELK CITY — Today is Flag Day, which celebrates the flag of the United States. The Flag Resolution, passed by Congress on June 14, 1777, stated: “Resolved, that the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.” In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day, then on Aug. 3, 1949, National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress and President Harry Truman signed it into law.

Today, Wednesday, June 14, the Elk City VFW Wilderness Post 8311 will be retiring worn and tattered American flags during their annual flag disposal ceremony. Anyone who has a flag that needs to be disposed of properly may drop it off at the VFW at any time. The flag disposal ceremony will be at noon today, June 14 at the VFW Post. All are welcome to participate; cookies will be provided.

