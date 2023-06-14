ELK CITY — Today is Flag Day, which celebrates the flag of the United States. The Flag Resolution, passed by Congress on June 14, 1777, stated: “Resolved, that the flag of the thirteen United States be thirteen stripes, alternate red and white; that the union be thirteen stars, white in a blue field, representing a new constellation.” In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day, then on Aug. 3, 1949, National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress and President Harry Truman signed it into law.
Today, Wednesday, June 14, the Elk City VFW Wilderness Post 8311 will be retiring worn and tattered American flags during their annual flag disposal ceremony. Anyone who has a flag that needs to be disposed of properly may drop it off at the VFW at any time. The flag disposal ceremony will be at noon today, June 14 at the VFW Post. All are welcome to participate; cookies will be provided.
“The Elk City 4-H Club Archery program would like to thank the American Legion Post 153 for their generous donation of $250.00 towards the club’s purchase of a bow press. With this donation, the club was able to make the purchase and now has the ability to do bow repairs without a trip to Lewiston. Rodney Velarde, the Post Commander presented Adam and Sheena Geyer, the archery instructors, with the check. As the Post Commander, I believe it is important that we in the American Legion continue to strive towards our mission of strengthening communities, with this donation we see value in the kids’ interest in the archery program. It was great watching them shoot and seeing how focused they are. The Elk City 4-H Club is sending three of their archery kids to the State 4-H Archery Shoot on June 9 in Idaho Falls.” – Heather Kestner, Elk City 4-H Club, organizational leader
The Elk City American Legion is again having its fish fry dinners. The following dates are set for the dinners: June 17, July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16. The dinners are 5–7 p.m. and consist of deep-fried cod, potato salad, baked beans and a dessert. The cost is a $15 donation.
The Elk City Dust Devils ATV Club also has a series of events scheduled for this summer. They are as follows: June 17 is the Father’s Day Chili Fun Run; July 8 is the Scoot ‘n Shoot Fun Run; Aug. 12 is the Elk City Days Parade entry; Sept. 2 is the Membership Appreciation and Auction; Dec. 2 is the Christmas Party. Registrations for the Fun Runs are from 8-10 a.m. the morning of the run. Potlucks are at 5 p.m.
St. Mary’s Health will be sending Dr. Pluskal on Thursday, June 29.
Syringa’s doctor schedule: Dr. Told on Aug. 3; Dr. Matthews on Sept. 7; Dr. Wilson on Oct. 5; Dr. Told on Nov. 2; Dr. Matthews on Dec. 7.
Meeting: American Legion meets today, June 14; Idaho Food Bank is on Monday, June 19.
Anniversaries: Karl and Nancy Phillips
Birthdays: Zack Mann, Keagan Slover, Richard Foster, Winslow Cox and Kelsey Whiteman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.