ELK CITY — Elk City Dust Devils have a trail cleaning contract and have set days for the cleaning. They need volunteers. Their first date is June 26, with six more days during July and August. Meet at Shearer Park. Contact Wayne Simpson at elkwalker2@gmail.com for information.
The Dust Devil's Father's Day Fun Run will be this Saturday, June 19. Sign in is from 8 a.m.- 10 a.m. at Shearer Park.
Bricks for the Elk City Park Honor Wall are due. Call Dale George at 208-842-2804 to order a brick for your veteran.
The American Legion and the VFW held a flag disposal ceremony on Monday (see photo). The Ceremony for Disposal of Unserviceable Flags is outlined in Resolution No. 440, passed by the 19th National Convention of The American Legion in New York, Sept. 20-23, 1937. The ceremony has been an integral part of American Legion ritual since that date. “The approved method of disposing of unserviceable flags has long been that they be destroyed by burning.” The U.S. flag is considered such a sacred symbol that burning it in an undignified manner constitutes desecration. That’s why the ceremonies are held in a specific manner.
Don’t forget: The American Legion Post and Auxiliary are putting on a Fish Fry, June through October. The first one is Saturday, June 26 at the VFW hall. They will feature deep fried cod, potato salad, coleslaw, baked beans and a desert for a $10 donation.
Doctors from St. Mary’s will be coming to the Elk City Medical Clinic: Dr. Schweitzer on June 24 and Dr. Jones on July 19. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment. There will also be a free health screening, sponsored by St. Mary’s, on June 22, during the Food Bank meeting at the ambulance bay.
Meetings: American Legion on Wednesday, June 16; VFW on Thursday, June 17; Food Bank on Tuesday, June 22.
Birthdays: Keagen Slover, Ray Newell, Richard Foster, Winslow Cox, Kelsey Whiteman and Karl Phillips.
Benjamin Franklin: “Freedom of speech is a principal pillar of a free government: When this support is taken away, the constitution of a free society is dissolved, and tyranny is erected on its ruins. Republics and limited monarchies derive their strength and vigor from a popular examination into the action of the magistrates.”
