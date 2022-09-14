ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “Every time history repeats itself, the price of the lesson goes up.” – anonymous
Due to multiple circumstances, the Road Rally has been postponed until June 2023; Lisa Willhite apologizes for the delay.
The Idaho Gold Fields Historical Society was gifted with the annual of the students at Elk City High School in 1935. The students named the annual, “Gold Dust.” It is a great find. I would like to let everyone know the Historical Society accepts any donations of materials associated with or related to this area, including Dixie, Orogrande, Newsome, Golden and Raymond. If you have family memorabilia, photos, diaries, etc., don’t throw them away, donate them. They will be much appreciated and well taken care of. There are many, many folks who come and visit the area and love to browse through the museum and learn the history of the area. For those of you who have recently moved here, come in and learn, see historic photos, see and hear the working scale model of a gold processing stamp mill, all located in the museum that is housed at the Elk City Hotel gift shop.
The community is putting on a benefit fundraiser for the Adam Geyer family. Adam was injured at work and required surgery to fix his heel. They have no insurance, so the community is putting on a dinner and auction at the VFW Post on Saturday, Sept. 17. The dinner is at 5 p.m., which will be followed by a live auction at 7 p.m. A variety of meats, including rotisserie, roasted turkeys and hams, mashed potatoes, green beans and rolls will be provided. Bring a side dish such as a salad, vegetables or dessert. To donate, contact Sue Phillips, Sheri Gabari or Nancy Smart.
Syringa Hospital schedule: Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits is Peg Gehring on Sept. 20. Call 208-962-3267.
Meetings: American Legion at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14; VFW Auxiliary at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15; Food Bank on Monday, Sept. 19.
Anniversaries: Kurt and Helen Savage
Birthdays: Amelia Phillips, Steve Bearchamp, Corey Bailey, Paul Selman, Luke Enos, Olivia Salisbury and Raymund Cook
