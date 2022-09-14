Elk City News standing

ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “Every time history repeats itself, the price of the lesson goes up.” – anonymous

Due to multiple circumstances, the Road Rally has been postponed until June 2023; Lisa Willhite apologizes for the delay.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments