ELK CITY — Quote of the week: “While we are zealously performing the duties of good citizens and soldiers, we certainly ought not to be inattentive to the higher duties of religion. To the distinguished character of Patriot, it should be our highest glory to add the more distinguished character of a Christian.” – General George Washington, America’s first president

Forgot to mention last week that Sept. 17 was Constitution Day – the day in 1787 the members of the Constitutional Convention, meeting in Philadelphia, signed the final draft of the American Constitution. America’s Constitution has endured for more than two centuries – longer than any other constitution in human history because it was brilliantly conceived and based on the principles of liberty in the Declaration of Independence.

