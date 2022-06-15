ELK CITY — Happy Father’s Day to all you dads out there!
On Sunday, June 12, Sew Help Me Quilters proudly presented Rex Carl Yeager with a Quilt of Valor, thanking him for his service in the U. S. Army in Vietnam from 1970 to 1971. He was honorably discharged with the following decorations, medals, badges, medals, citations and campaign ribbons: Vietnam Service Medal, Good Conduct Ribbon, and Infantry Marksman Badge.
The school kids went to the VFW on Monday, May 23. They wanted to come there and see everything the VFW has been doing in support of our veterans. They were very interested and curious. The kids got to hold up the memorial banner for the U.S.S. Idaho. During the winter, there is a kids’ day at the VFW before it opens, where the kids can go and play shuffleboard, foosball, pool, etc.; they are fed lunch and have a lot of fun.
Pink flamingos! No, you’re not seeing things. A pair of flamingos will be moving about the Elk City area for about a month. In order to move them off your lawn or property, you need to make a donation to ‘Hikin’ for Healthy Hooters’. Area kids will be walking a mile on June 28 and the captive, moving birds are a fundraiser for the Hikin’ Team. Becky Hays, a breast cancer survivor, is the team captain. She has raised money to support cancer patients and to help with preventative detention measures for years. Her donations have helped un- and under-insured people get mammograms through St. Mary’s and Syringa Hospitals. If the flamingos come to visit you, please, keep them moving! And, if you’d like to make a donation, contact Alyssa Stibal or Sue Phillips.
If you would like to research the history of Elk City or an ancestor who lived here, between 1903 and 1910, we have copies of the newspaper on microfilm and a microfilm reader. They are in the Museum at the Elk City Hotel gift shop. Come in anytime we are open.
Syringa Hospital schedule: July 7 - Dr. Mike Matthews; Aug. 4 - Dr. Matt Told; Sept. 1 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule: Dr. Secrest is coming on July 26; Dr. Jones on Aug. 9; and Peg Gehring on Sept. 20. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: VFW Auxiliary on Thursday, June 16; Food Bank on Monday, June 20; community center planning meeting on Saturday, June 25.
Anniversaries: Karl and Nancy Phillips.
Birthdays: Keagan Slover, Lillyana Bailey, Ray Newell, Richard Foster, Winslow Cox and Kelsey Whiteman.
