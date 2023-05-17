ELK CITY — We went to Grangeville on Tuesday and came across the slide between mile markers 24 and 25. It must have just happened before we got there. There was a car on the other side. We moved a few of the smaller rocks on the shoulder and were able to slip by. Even before we got to the Mt. Idaho grade, the state crew was on their way with the necessary equipment to clean it up. Thank you, guys, for being on top of the situation!

The Elk City Community Center Steering Committee will present its findings from the more than 500 surveys that went out asking residents’ and property owners’ opinions about building and supporting a community center. The meeting will be held Monday, May 22, at 6 p.m. at the Elk City Elementary School. See you all there.

