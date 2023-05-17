ELK CITY — We went to Grangeville on Tuesday and came across the slide between mile markers 24 and 25. It must have just happened before we got there. There was a car on the other side. We moved a few of the smaller rocks on the shoulder and were able to slip by. Even before we got to the Mt. Idaho grade, the state crew was on their way with the necessary equipment to clean it up. Thank you, guys, for being on top of the situation!
The Elk City Community Center Steering Committee will present its findings from the more than 500 surveys that went out asking residents’ and property owners’ opinions about building and supporting a community center. The meeting will be held Monday, May 22, at 6 p.m. at the Elk City Elementary School. See you all there.
Winners in the VFW Auxiliary Art Contest attended an award ceremony at the monthly VFW Auxiliary meeting; they hail from Elk City, Red River and Dixie:
Rose Gordon, of Red River, was first-place winner in both the Elk City Wilderness Post 8311 VFW Auxiliary and the Idaho State VFW’s Young American Creative Patriotic Art contests. Rose’s entry has been submitted for competition in the National VFW Art Contest.
Winners: Eva Stibal, Barrett Geyer, Dale East, Olivia Salisbury (first place locally) and William Stibal, all from Elk City. Rose Gordon (first place locally), of Red River, Jayden Koesel, Dixie, Logan Geyer, of Elk City, and Harriet Gordon (first place locally), of Red River. Heather Bagley and Reighley Bagley (first place locally), from Dixie. Olivia, Harriet and Reighley all placed second at the state-level competition. (Sue Phillips apologizes to Reighley for forgetting to announce her state second-place win at the ceremony.)
Don’t forget the 2nd Annual Elk City Garden Swap and Sell will be Saturday, May 20, at the VFW Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Lyn at 208-973-5593 or email Cindy Henry at sparrowhawkstudio@yahoo.com for information.
St. Mary’s Health will be sending Dr. Pluskal on June 29.
Syringa’s doctor schedule: Dr. Matthews on June 1; Dr. Wilson on July 6; Dr. Told on Aug. 3; Dr. Matthews on Sept. 7; Dr. Wilson on Oct. 5; Dr. Told on Nov. 2; Dr. Matthews on Dec. 7.
Birthdays: Carlena Zanin, Rilynn Savage and Jack Lyke
