ELK CITY — As always, the Memorial Day celebration was a moving experience as one sees people gathered to honor our veterans. This year was no exception. Also, at the memorials, a Quilt of Valor or Quilt of Honor is presented to a veteran, made by the Elk City Sew-Help-Me Quilt Club. This year, the quilt was presented to Christina Taylor. She couldn’t be here, so the Stars of Valor quilt was presented to her parents, Bob and Debbie Taylor. Christina grew up in Elk City; she graduated from Clearwater Valley High School as valedictorian.
Christina was commissioned by the University of Idaho ROTC in 2002. She received a Master of Science in other focus in leadership from Central Michigan University in 2014, while also attending the Command and General Staff College in Ft. Leavenworth, Kan. Her assignments include tours in the Idaho Army National Guard, including Kirkuk, Iraq; U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs, Colo.; Mission Training Complex for the National Guard Bureau Training Operations Officer Division; and the 101st Weapons of Mass Destruction Team as the commander.
Christina is a lieutenant colonel and recently came out of the Battalion Command of the 145th Brigade Support Battalion of 116th Calvary Brigade Combat Team. She worked full-time as the Joint Staff Operations Planner in Boise, Idaho. Christina’s next assignment is attending the resident U.S. Army College in Carlisle, Pa., to earn her master’s degree in strategic studies, as a member of the graduating class of 2024. She has received many awards and medals, and we are thankful for her sacrifices and service. Congratulations Christina!
Great news: Gas was delivered to the Elk Creek Station! She will be open from 6 a.m.-4 p.m., all week!
Danielle writes on Facebook: “Ok folks, we are open! For the first fuel dump, we got a full truckload of unleaded to get the tank as full as possible in one shot. Diesel will be on the next truckload and getting it as full as possible, as well. Our order of biocide (fungus prevention) for the diesel tank just arrived today and we will be treating the tank as a precautionary measure.
Our hours will be 6 a.m.-4 p.m., seven days a week. We have fuel and a limited store selection for a short time. After-hours emergency fuel, honk twice and I will come down and get you filled up. Cafe and other amenities to come soon. For the next few days (I will update you) we will be taking cash only while we wait for the credit card processing to kick back in.
A big thank you to all the locals who have helped get this thing going! There have been so many wonderful people going above and beyond working with me to make this happen! You all have been such good neighbors and really made an outstanding effort for our community. Go Elk City, you guys rock!”
Many of you may know the Garren and Marlene Marlatt family. Garren died on May 19, 2023. Please pray for the family. A celebration of life will be held from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, in the banquet room of the Wrangler, 750 21st Street, Lewiston.
On Wednesday, June 14, the Elk City VFW Wilderness Post 8311 will be retiring worn and tattered American flags during their annual Flag Disposal Ceremony. Anyone with a flag that needs to be disposed of properly may drop it off at the VFW at any time. The flag disposal ceremony will be at noon on June 14, at the VFW Post. All are welcome to participate; cookies will be provided.
St. Mary’s Health will be sending Dr. Pluskal on June 29.
Syringa’s doctor schedule is as follows: Dr. Wilson on July 6; Dr. Told on Aug. 3, 2023; Dr. Matthews on Sept. 7; Dr. Wilson on Oct. 5; Dr. Told on Nov. 2; Dr. Matthews on Dec. 7.
Meeting: Elk City Water and Sewer meet today, Wednesday, June 7; VFW Post & Auxiliary meet on Thursday, June 8; Elk City Area Alliance meet on Monday, June 12.
Anniversaries: John and Teresa Enos, and Lee and Heather Enos.
Birthdays: Derrick Chlebowski, Katie Cox Justin Anderson, Ray Newell, Kaidin Slover and Bradley Montgomery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.