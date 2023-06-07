Bob and Debbie Taylor with quilt photo

Bob and Debbie Taylor accepted a Stars of Valor quilt for their daughter, Christina, who was unable to attend the Memorial Day ceremony.

 Free Press / Jamie Edmondson

ELK CITY — As always, the Memorial Day celebration was a moving experience as one sees people gathered to honor our veterans. This year was no exception. Also, at the memorials, a Quilt of Valor or Quilt of Honor is presented to a veteran, made by the Elk City Sew-Help-Me Quilt Club. This year, the quilt was presented to Christina Taylor. She couldn’t be here, so the Stars of Valor quilt was presented to her parents, Bob and Debbie Taylor. Christina grew up in Elk City; she graduated from Clearwater Valley High School as valedictorian.

Christina was commissioned by the University of Idaho ROTC in 2002. She received a Master of Science in other focus in leadership from Central Michigan University in 2014, while also attending the Command and General Staff College in Ft. Leavenworth, Kan. Her assignments include tours in the Idaho Army National Guard, including Kirkuk, Iraq; U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs, Colo.; Mission Training Complex for the National Guard Bureau Training Operations Officer Division; and the 101st Weapons of Mass Destruction Team as the commander.

