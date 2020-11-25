ELK CITY — There will be a tree decorating and lighting celebration at the Elk City Park on Saturday, Dec. 5. Decorating starts at 3 p.m. with the tree lighting scheduled for 5 p.m. Hot chocolate, treats and music will be featured. Maybe even a surprise visitor will drop in – Santa? Donations of ornaments, lights, etc., for the tree would be appreciated. Drop them off at the VFW or Lisa & Max’s house, next to the Fire Station.
REACH Club sponsors the Elk City community calendar project, and it is starting a two-week sign-up time. This is the community’s birthday calendar and a chance to get your birthdays or meetings listed on our 2021 calendar. If you have had one in the past, you can sign up at the Elk City General Store. If your listings are new to the calendar, you can sign up at the store or call Sue Phillips, 208-842-2359. A calendar with six listings is $8.00, senior citizen’s price for a calendar with six listings is $6.50 and additional calendars are $2.50, payable when you receive your calendar. If you would like to advertise on the calendar, call Sue Phillips. Ad spaces are limited and sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Funds go to support REACH Club activities for the community’s preschool program.
Happy Thanksgiving! Enjoy family and friends.
Meetings: Elk City Volunteer Fire Department on Dec. 1.
Birthdays: Rebecca McManus.
