ELK CITY -- Idaho Fish and Game is launching a new website, gohuntidaho.org, to help new hunters learn an Idaho tradition that helps people provide their own food, as well as family recreation. They are also launching gooutdoorsidaho.com to encourage people to get outside and enjoy what's around them.
Reminder for tonight, Aug. 18, Katie Shaw, a student at the University of Idaho in the College of Natural Resources, is conducting a study about residents' opinions on grizzly bears and their management in the western Bitterroots at 6 p.m. at the Elk City School.
Elk City events will be shared in this column next week. For those of you in charge of events, get the results to me this week. Thanks for all your work.
Dr. Pluskal, from St. Mary’s, will be at the Elk City Medical Clinic on Aug. 19. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Anniversaries: Loren and Cocoa Anderson.
Birthdays: Dakotah Lee, Lee Enos and Jody Brand.
