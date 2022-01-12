Elk herd photo

Elk herd gathers near a snow damaged barn on a frosty winter day.

 Free Press / Jamie Edmondson

ELK CITY — Heavy snow last week did some damage to at least one barn roof on Elk Creek Road. But the elk herd seems to be doing okay. (See photo)

Otherwise, Elk City is pretty quiet. Nothing planned for the immediate future as far as events go.

The Water and Sewer board will meet Jan. 21, 7 p.m. at the restaurant next to the hotel.

Syringa Hospital schedule: Feb. 3 – Dr. Matthews; March 3 – Dr. Wilson; and April 7 – Julie Hammatt. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.

St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits are as follows: Jan. 20 - Dr. Wonderlich; Feb. 15 - Dr. Jones; and March 17 - Dr. Pluskal. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.

Meetings: American Legion on Jan. 12; VFW on Jan. 13; and Idaho Food Bank on Jan. 18th.

Birthdays: Natalee Lamar, Stephen Rider, Eva Stibal and Faith Wauer.

