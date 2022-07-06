ELK CITY — The voting results are in for the steering committee to plan, and possibly execute, a community hall building. They are as follows: Greg Coon, Adam Geyer, Sheena Geyer, Lamar Johnson, Sue Phillips, Heather Kestner and Mike Edmonson.
The REACH Club held more than 40 hours of summer camp programs in June. Various topics and activities were offered for the kids of Elk City, such as cooking, various crafts, library skills and plant identification. They also enjoyed field trips and tours of the Elk City Water & Sewer Treatment Plant, the Elk City Ambulance, a local pilot’s plane, Idaho Fish & Game’s fish trap at Red River, dissection of a steelhead by Forest Service fish biologist, Erin Grinde, as REACH Club students looked on and occasionally touched. We finished off the camps with a hike as members of the ‘Hikin’ for Healthy Hooters’ 2022 team.
Locally, the Hikin’ Flamingoes raised over $400 in donations, which goes to team Captain Becky Hays, as the flamingos passed from yard to yard around Elk City. Becky’s donations help local folks with testing and dealing with cancer. It’s not too late to donate, get your donation to Alyssa Stibal or Sue Phillips.
Hikin’ team members hiked to the American River swimming hole in support of Becky Hays’ team. Some of the people on the hike were Oakley Tow, William Stibal, Eva Stibal, Olivia Salisbury, Alyssa Stibal, Annaleigh Cook, Maddie Armstrong and Cora Byelich.
If you would like to do research on the history of Elk City or an ancestor who lived here between 1903 and 1910, we have copies of the Elk City newspaper on microfilm and a microfilm reader. They are in the museum at the Elk City Hotel gift shop. Come in anytime we are open. Call Jamie at 208-842-2452 for information.
Syringa Hospital schedule: Aug. 4 - Dr. Matt Told; Sept. 1 - Dr. Kelby Wilson; Oct. 6 – Dr. Mike Matthews; Nov. 3 – Dr. Matt Told; Dec. 1 – Dr. Kelby Wilson. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic are as follows: Dr. Secrest is coming on July 26; Dr. Jones on Aug. 9; and Peg Gehring on Sept. 20. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Meetings: Elk City Water & Sewer on Friday, July 8; Elk City Area Alliance on Monday, July 11.
Anniversaries: Colt and Kara Savage
Birthdays: Wally Helm, Christina Reyes, Zeke Ray and Maddie Armstrong
