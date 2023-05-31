Healthy Hooters hiking team photo

(Back, L-R) Becky Hays brought Hikin' for Healthy Hooters T-shirts for the kids: Maddie Armstrong, Annaleigh Cook, Alyssa Stibal, Heather Kestner; third row: Rylan Lorfing, William Stibal; second row: Oliver Lorfing, Eva Stibal, Dale East; front: Miles West.

 Free Press / Jamie Edmondson

ELK CITY — Becky Hays, team leader for the Hikin’ for Healthy Hooters Team, made a trip to Elk City to hike with the Elk City kids. She brought team shirts for all the kids, and they hiked (or ran) a mile. Becky received a beautiful hanging planter from the group.

St. Mary’s Hospital will be sending Dr. Pluskal on June 29.

