ELK CITY — Becky Hays, team leader for the Hikin’ for Healthy Hooters Team, made a trip to Elk City to hike with the Elk City kids. She brought team shirts for all the kids, and they hiked (or ran) a mile. Becky received a beautiful hanging planter from the group.
St. Mary’s Hospital will be sending Dr. Pluskal on June 29.
Syringa’s doctor schedule: Dr. Matthews on June 1; Dr. Wilson on July 6; Dr. Told on Aug. 3; Dr. Matthews on Sept. 7; Dr. Wilson on Oct. 5; Dr. Told on Nov. 2; Dr. Matthews on Dec. 7.
Meeting: Elk City Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, June 6; Water & Sewer on Wednesday, June 7.
Anniversaries: Earl and Jeanette Johnson, Brandon and Teresa Chaffee, and Gabe and Rebekah McManus.
Birthdays: Helen Savage, Debbie Layman and Cary Carpentier.
