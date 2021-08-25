ELK CITY —- There were 10 entries for a total of 26 children who took part in the Kiddie Parade during Elk City Days. First place was won by Brycelyne Whiteman for a ‘Girl Power Logger’; second place was Oakley and Zander Tow, as Pebbles and Bam Bam; and third place for Justin Elvridge as a jeep driver. All the children received coupons for soda, a popsicle and ice cream, compliments of the Elk City General Store and the Elk Creek Station & Café.
No results of the logging events yet, but Bruce said everything went well. They had a lot of contestants and would like to thank everyone for their participation.
Meeting: Sew Help Me Quilters on Aug. 30, at 5:30 p.m. at the school.
Anniversary: David and Andrea Bardsley.
Birthday: Bob Parker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.