ELK CITY —- There were 10 entries for a total of 26 children who took part in the Kiddie Parade during Elk City Days. First place was won by Brycelyne Whiteman for a ‘Girl Power Logger’; second place was Oakley and Zander Tow, as Pebbles and Bam Bam; and third place for Justin Elvridge as a jeep driver. All the children received coupons for soda, a popsicle and ice cream, compliments of the Elk City General Store and the Elk Creek Station & Café.

No results of the logging events yet, but Bruce said everything went well. They had a lot of contestants and would like to thank everyone for their participation.

Meeting: Sew Help Me Quilters on Aug. 30, at 5:30 p.m. at the school.

Anniversary: David and Andrea Bardsley.

Birthday: Bob Parker.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments