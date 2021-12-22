ELK CITY — Here’s praying you all have a joyous and Merry Christmas with family and friends.
In celebration of the birth of our Savior, Jesus Christ, the Elk City Baptist Church will be holding special services. A Candlelight Communion service will be held Dec. 24 at 5:30 p.m. Then on Dec. 26 there will be a Christmas Worship service at 11 a.m. Call Pastor Tom Moore, 208-842-2276 if you have questions.
Sue Phillips writes, “Due to the school’s Christmas break, there will be no school for the next two weeks; therefore, the library will not be open the next two Tuesdays. If you want to return books before our next library day, you can drop them off in the community library box at the General Store. See you on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at 3:15 p.m.”
Syringa Hospital schedule: Jan. 6 – Dr. Told; Feb. 3 – Dr. Matthews; March 3 – Dr. Wilson; and April 7 – Julie Hammatt. Call 208-983-8590 for an appointment.
St. Mary’s Health schedule for the Elk City Medical Clinic visits are as follows: Dec. 23 - Dr. Jessup; Jan. 20 - Dr. Wonderlich; Feb. 15 - Dr. Jones; and March 17 - Dr. Pluskal. Call 208-962-3267 for an appointment.
Birthdays: Marlene George and Richard Foster.
